LAHORE:The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, arranged a farewell party in the honour of Chairman/Associate Professor Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad on his retirement.

University of Education Lahore (UE) Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the guest of honour while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, ASA faculty members, family members of Dr Syed Saleem and administrative officers were present.