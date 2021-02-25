tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore, arranged a farewell party in the honour of Chairman/Associate Professor Department of Veterinary Medicine Dr Syed Saleem Ahmad on his retirement.
University of Education Lahore (UE) Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha was the guest of honour while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad Deans, Directors, Chairpersons, ASA faculty members, family members of Dr Syed Saleem and administrative officers were present.