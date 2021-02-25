close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

Steps to promote education in South Punjab

Lahore

Our Correspondent
February 25, 2021

LAHORE:A three-member delegation of the Marketing Department and Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation of the Virtual University visited South Punjab to enhance cooperation between the VU and the universities of those areas.

ORIC Director D Arshad Hussain Hashmi, who led the delegation, said the VU would take all possible steps for promotion of education in South Punjab. VU General Manager Marketing Ms Rubina Ali and Public Relations Officer Faisal Zia were part of the delegation.

