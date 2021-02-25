IGP directs to resolve public complaints on priority

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all police officials to resolve citizens’ complaints on priority and ensure effective measures for protection to their lives and property.

He made these directions to police officials during his visit to Rescue 15 Office where SSP (Operations) Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer also briefed him about the performance of department.

The SSP (Operations) said that Rescue 15 staff spearheaded by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi is performing its duties very effectively.

He briefed IGP about various wings of Rescue 15 including Police Complaint Redressal System and also about issues at residential barracks of police employees.

The IGP was told that issues of citizens are being addressed through police complaint redressal system and 98 percent complaints of citizens have been addressed.