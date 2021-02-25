close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 25, 2021

Packed schedule

Newspost

 
February 25, 2021

The CSS exams are known to be the country’s most competitive exam. Thousands of students and working professionals get registered for the exam and work hard to pass it. But there is a big flaw in the structure of this exam, which needs to be corrected.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) conducts two papers per day. It becomes quite difficult for people to attempt two papers with a gap of less than three hours. There should be only one paper per day so that the people have some time to relax and revise for the next exam.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro

