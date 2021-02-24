Militant involved in attack on four women killed in Mir Ali

MIRANSHAH: The law-enforcement agencies on Tuesday claimed to have killed a militant commander of the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) reportedly involved in the killing of four women vocational trainers of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) a day earlier.

The four women associated with the Bravo College of Technology, Peshawar, were on their way to Mir Ali when unidentified gunmen ambushed their vehicle, killing four of them on the spot. The fifth woman survived as she had been dropped off at a vocational centre earlier. The driver of the vehicle was injured in the firing.

Sabawoon, another NGO, had made an arrangement with the Bravo College of Technology to impart sewing and embroidery skills to girls in North Waziristan.

The environment of North Waziristan, particularly Mir Ali subdivision, remained gloomy after the barbaric incident. Residents widely condemned the killing of innocent females and termed it the act of the enemies of North Waziristan.

Security officials claimed that the law-enforcement agencies conducted an intelligence based operation in Mir Ali on confirmation of presence of terrorists. “During exchange of fire, terrorist commander Hassan alias Sajna affiliated to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group was killed. Hassan alias Sajna was involved in the killing of the four female workers on Monday in Mir Ali,” the officials said.

A statement about it was also issued to the media. They said the slain terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and peaceful civilians. The terrorist, they claimed, was also involved in IED attacks, kidnappings for ransom, target killings, extortions and recruiting terrorists.

They claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and weapons from the compound of the terrorist. Meanwhile, the district administration and police officials in North Waziristan issued a statement which expressed concern that the terrorists could carry out more such attacks in the tribal district.

They urged local residents to keep a close eye on non-local people and inform their nearest police station in case of any suspicious activity of terrorists in their area. They also advised high ups and those who could afford to use bulletproof vehicles for their travel in North Waziristan and change their routes and travel timing to remain safe.