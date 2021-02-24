PU seminar

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) Institute of Communication Studies (ICS) will organise a seminar on “Indian State Terrorism against unarmed Kashmiris: The Response of World Community and Media” at 11am at Al Razi Hall on Wednesday (today).

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan will be the chief guest on the occasion.Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Senior Journalist Dr Mujahid Ali Mansoori, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Salman Ghani, SM Zafar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid and Director Institute of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem will address the seminar.