Woman tortured to death by in-laws

LAHORE:A 21-year old woman was tortured to death allegedly by her in-laws in the Nishtar Colony police limits Tuesday.

The victim identified as Iram was married to Zeeshan two years back. On the day of the incident, she was found dead in her room. Her family alleged that she was tortured to death by her in-laws using sharp-edged weapons and clubs. The victim’s family alleged that Zeeshan used to subject her to torture. Police registered a case against the accused killer, searched for him and removed the body to morgue.

arrested: Ravi Road police claimed to have arrested a suspected proclaimed offender and a drug dealer on Tuesday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Naveed and Ashiq. Naveed was wanted to Old Anarkali police. He had issued a cheque for Rs3 million to a citizen a year back. The cheque was later on bounced. The other suspect Ashiq was arrested. Around 400 gram charas and ice was recovered from his custody. A case has been registered.

minor hit to death: A minor was killed in a road accident in the Kot Lakhpat area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Gohar, 3, was playing outside his house in Quaid-e-Millat Colony when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him to death. The driver fled the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.

Meanhile, a man was killed while another injured in a road accident in the Dharampura area on Tuesday. The victims identified as Obaid Ullah and Saad Abdul Rehman were riding a bike. As they reached near underpass, a speeding car hit them. They received injuries and were shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced Obaid as brought dead. Body was removed to morgue.