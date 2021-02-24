Anti-corona vaccination drive begins in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department initiated the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive for the frontline workers here on Tuesday.

“We are going to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to around 600 frontline workers of the health department,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told reporters after the inaugural ceremony of the anti-Covid-19 vaccination at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital here.

Medical Superintendent of King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Dr Shahzad Ali Khan and PTI officer-bearers Kamal Saleem Swati and Malik Mushtaq Khattana were also in attendance.

Dr Qasim said that around 500 medical staff of the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and around 100 medical staff of Oghi health facilities would be administered anti-Covid-19 vaccine during the first phase of the drive launched in the district.

He said that district administration was still adopting the precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district

“The doctors, medics and nursing staff who would receive the first jab during the first phase would be administered the second dose after a 21-day distance,” he added.