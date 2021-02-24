No surcharge

For three years, even after the completion of the Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project in 2018, the government continued to impose the surcharge on electricity consumers at the rate of 10 paisa per unit. Now, the government has decided to stop the collection of this surcharge.

Will the government consider adjusting the excessive surcharge, which amounts to billions of rupees, it received for three years in electricity bills, providing some relief to consumers?

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad