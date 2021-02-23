Pakistan to host World Environment Day 2021

Islamabad: Pakistan announced today that it will host World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). This year’s observance of World Environment Day will be on the theme of ‘ecosystem restoration’ and focus on resetting our relation with nature. It will also mark the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021 – 2030.

World Environment Day takes place every year on 5 June. It is the United Nations’ flagship day for promoting worldwide awareness and action for the environment. Over the years, it has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental public outreach and is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

Making the announcement on the margins of the virtual 5th UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5), Pakistan’s Adviser to Prime Minister and Minister of Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam joined UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen to acknowledge the urgency of preventing, halting and reversing the degradation of ecosystems worldwide. Led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Government of Pakistan – in one of the world’s most ambitious afforestation efforts – plans to expand and restore the country’s forests through a '10 Billion Tree Tsunami' spread over 5 years.

The campaign includes restoring mangroves and forests, as well as planting trees in urban settings, including schools, colleges, public parks and green belts. Pakistan has launched Eco-System Restoration Fund for supporting nature based solution to climate change, facilitating transition towards environmentally resilient ecologically targeted initiatives covering afforestation and biodiversity conservation. Recently, Prime Minister of Pakistan has launched “Protected Area Initiative” to develop 15 model Protected Areas across country to conserve over 7,300 Sq km of land area as well as Green Stimulus with creation of over 5,500 green jobs “The Government of Pakistan is fully committed to playing a leadership role in addressing the issue of climate change, including through the "10 Billion Trees Tsunami” initiative, which will restore and enhance over 1 million hectares of forest across the country," said Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to the Pakistani Prime Minister and Minister of Climate Change. "We are honoured to host this year's World Environment Day and lend our support to global restoration efforts."