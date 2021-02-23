ANP demands recovery of kidnapped Balochistan leader

Leaders of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Monday demanded that the government ensure recovery of the partyâ€™s Balochistan leader Asad Khan Achakzai and others who, as what they said, were victims of enforced disappearance.

The ANP leaders demanded that the missing supporters of the party be produced in a court of law if they were wanted by police in any unlawful activity. The ANPâ€™s central leadership announced nationwide protest rallies against the enforced disappearance of people in different provinces to build pressure on the government for the safe recovery of the missing persons.

The ANP Sindh chapter organised a protest outside the Karachi Press Club. Aurangzeb Buneri, the acting president of the ANP Sindh led the protest that was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly members Faisal Zaib Khan and Salahuddin Mohmand.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters shouted slogans demanding the safe recovery of the missing activists. The participants also condemned the kidnapping of the partyâ€™s Balochistan information secretary Achakzai and asked the government to take practical steps for his safe and early recovery.

Achakzai has been missing since October. He was traveling from the border town of Chaman to Quetta when unidentified people reportedly kidnapped him. The ANP leaders in the protest also urged the need for legislation to resolve the issue of missing persons.