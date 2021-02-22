Demand to include Punjabi language in curriculum reiterated

Islamabad : While observing the ‘World Mother Language Day’ on Sunday, (February 21), a group of different Punjabi organizations striving to win the right of education for Punjab children in their mother language got together in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad to raise their voice to press the long standing demand.

Farhad Iqbal, the leader of ‘Punjabi Parchar’, a body registered in Lahore, said that it was unfortunate that while all other ethnic and regional languages including Sindhi, Pashto, Baluchi, Brahavi and those spoken in our Northern Areas are being taught in schools and colleges, only Punjabi children are being denied their basic right to study in their mother language.

He said that the International Mother Language Day (IMLD) was proclaimed by the General Conference of UNESCO in 1999 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

“Pakistan is a signatory to this UNESCO proclamation granting the right of education in mother language to all children and Pakistan. The High Court also has given a verdict in favour of children getting their primary education in their respective mother languages.

“However, while the children in all other provinces and regions of Pakistan are enjoying their privilege the children of Punjab, a province of 100 million population are yet being deprived of this basic right,” Farhad Iqbal said.

He said that many organizations struggling and striving to win over this right of education in mother language for the children of Punjab since 2011.

“Every year on this day, which is marked as the ‘World Mother Language Day’ or the ‘International Mother Language Day’ (IMLD) we get together at one platform to press our demand and win over the right of basic education in mother language for Punjabi children as is being enjoyed by children of other provinces and regions of Pakistan,” Farhad Iqbal said.

He said that today members and activists of various Punjabi organizations including ‘Punjabi Adbi Parchar’, ‘Punjabi Parcvhar’, ‘Bazm Abid Tamimi’, ‘Mehkaan Adbi Award and ‘Punjabika Academy’ have gathered here and demand of the Federal as well as the Punjab provincial government to immediately take concrete steps to include Punjabi language in the course of at least primary classes.

He said that besides this peaceful rally to press their demands they have also arranged various cultural and literary events at different venues all over Punjab to mark the day.