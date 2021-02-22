JI city chief decries lack of public health facilities

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi emir, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, on Sunday inaugurated the alKhidmat Laboratory Collection Point for coronavirus tests near Nipa Chowrangi.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that in the next two years, 25 such points would also set up in parts of Karachi where the needy would avail test facility on nominal charges. He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide health facilities to the people but due to corrupt practices and indifference of the government, citizens were deprived of public health facilities.

Billions of revenue was collected by the government but the rulers were inept to provide any sort of relief to the masses, the JI leader said, adding that the JI and alKhidmat were on the forefront to provide health facilities to the people.