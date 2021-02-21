close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
February 21, 2021

Over 300kg unhygienic food items discarded

BR
Bureau report
February 21, 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has disposed of more than 300kg items including unhygienic spices and stale fish in various districts of the province.

A press release issued on Saturday said that the authority also discarded 250 litres expired

drinks and cooking oil in Lower and Upper Dir districts.

According to DG of the Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan, the staff of the Authority also sealed several hotels and shops in the districts for insanitary conditions.

