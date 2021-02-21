5.6m Covid-19 vaccine doses to reach in March

ISLAMABAD: The country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) so far under the national vaccination strategy being implemented simultaneously across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), around 5.6 million COVID vaccine doses would reach the country by the end of March, 2021 out of these 2.8 million doses of Gavi/COVAX were expected to reach by first week of March and 2.8 million doses by the second week of March.

As many as 17.1 million doses would reach Pakistan by end June 2021 which would help in successfully running the national vaccination drive.

However, registration of citizens over 60 years of age has also been started. Senior citizens can SMS their CNIC numbers on 1166 for registration. Moreover, registration of general healthcare workers has also started. They can register at www. covid. gov. pk/vaccine.