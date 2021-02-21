Highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day in the last one month, no death

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a significant rise at least for the last 12 days while the number of patients tested positive from the region in the last 24 hours is the highest in a day in the last one month.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 162 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region though no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. The virus has so far claimed 1,108 lives from the twin cities.

As many as 137 new patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking tally to 43,282 of which 41,203 have recovered while 488 have lost their lives due to COVID-19. After addition of 73 more active cases, the number of active cases from ICT has jumped to 1,591 on Saturday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 25 patients have been confirmed positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 12848 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district of which 12,011 patients have recovered from the illness while 620 have died of the disease.

According to the district health office Rawalpindi, there were a total of 217 active cases of the illness from Rawalpindi of which 43 confirmed patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities in the district while 174 were in home isolation on Saturday.