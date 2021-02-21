close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2021

Aqua Idea Workshop 2021

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2021

LAHORE : A one-day workshop “Aqua Idea Workshop 2021” was held at the University of Education (UOE) Township Campus here on Saturday.

UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, University of Baltistan Skardu (UOBS) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Naeem Khan, Dr Shahzad Naveed Jadoon, Bram Meersman, Dr M Athar and others attended the workshop.

Prof Talat Naseer Pasha said that there was a lot of potential in aquaculture and if the private sector also invested and participated in it, best results could be achieved. Through this sector, we can give strong support to our economy, he added. He further said the aim of organizing this workshop was to gather stakeholders of aquaculture industry, academia, government officials and international aqua experts to exchange ideas about advancing in aquaculture in Pakistan keeping in view the global and local food concerns and identify the sustainable growth factors.

While addressing the workshop, different speakers said that 30% area of Pakistan had water which had large reservoir of different types of fishes and other sea food but because of poor infrastructure, lake of technology and management skills we were not getting benefits from this opportunity.

