Federal ministers, MNAs call on Sarwar, discuss Senate polls

LAHORE : Federal Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Narcotics Brig (r) Ejaz Shah, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of National Assembly from Lahore and Gujrnawala divisions called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House on Saturday.

Fauzia Arshad, PTI Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, Member National Assembly Brig (r) Rahat Amanullah, Member National Assembly Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti and others were also present in the meeting during which important issues, including Senate elections, were discussed.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the members of PTI would unquestionably vote for Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad, adding, “Our allies are also standing with us.” He vowed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win both the seats of federal in the Senate elections.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Governor Sarwar said that members of the National Assembly might have reservations on some issues, but all members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said all the members of PTI know that Imran Khan's personality was the driving force which made them to win people's hearts and confidence. Replying to a question, Punjab Governor said that this was baseless propaganda that there were differences within the party, adding that the success of PTI on both seats of the federation during the Senate elections would prove that all the members of PTI had fought the election of Federal Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Fauzia Arshad as their own election.

Sarwar said that the PTI government and people of the country needed the services of Federal Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as he saved Pakistan from economic crisis and made Pakistan economically prosperous under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh saved Pakistan from bankruptcy. Pakistan would be stronger, more successful and prosperous in future, he reiterated.

Federal Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said, “The Senate election was not between me and Yousaf Raza Gilani but between two parties and I want this election to be completely transparent and there should be no buying and selling.” The candidate who gets the most votes would win and the decision would be made on March 3. He said that the government approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to compulsion to make the country economically strong. Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said that members of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) termed elections transparent where they were successful, but where they lost, they start talking about rigging. He added the PML-N should accept the results to strengthen democracy in the country.