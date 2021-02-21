close
Sun Feb 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2021

Two held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2021

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl within the limits of the Sukkan police station.

According to police, the two men, Javed and Omair, sexually assaulted the six-year-old girl in Lalabad Goth, after which she fainted.

The suspects were caught by residents of the area. Later, the residents called police, which arrested the suspects. The girl was shifted to a hospital for medical treament.

Latest News

More From Karachi