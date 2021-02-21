Two held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Two suspects were arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl within the limits of the Sukkan police station.

According to police, the two men, Javed and Omair, sexually assaulted the six-year-old girl in Lalabad Goth, after which she fainted.

The suspects were caught by residents of the area. Later, the residents called police, which arrested the suspects. The girl was shifted to a hospital for medical treament.