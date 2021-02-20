CJ SHC takes notice of rape of minor girl

SUKKUR: Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Mr. Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh has taken suo motu notice of the tragic incident of rape with a three-year-old minor girl at Chhano Shahabad Mohalla, Dadu city. The Chief Justice ordered SSP Dadu, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Dadu, Samiullah Nissar Shaikh, and MS Hyderabad Dr Siddique Pahoor to visit his chamber on 23rd Feb, Monday, along with the report. Dr. Nusrat Buriro, in her preliminary medical report, confirmed the rape, The rape victim was shifted to home on Friday from a Hyderabad hospital.

The girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Dadu, in serious condition. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the site and arrested alleged rapist Ayaz Panhwar, son of Abbas Panhwar. SSP Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh and relatives of the victim girl, civil society activists and lawyers had also reached the Civil hospital Dadu when the victim girl was brought for treatment.