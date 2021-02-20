close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

LHC Multan Bench summons DG ACE on 25th

Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Friday summoned the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General in person on February 25 on a petition filed by a PML-N Senator. Hafiz Abul Karim had filed his petition with the LHC (Multan-bench) Judge Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, stating the ACE had reopened a five-year-old case against him after allegedly failing to get his favour for a PTI candidate in Senate elections.

He said the ACE had leveled baseless charges against him for constructing a plaza illegally in Multan and establishing an illegal housing colony in connivance with Multan Development Authority.

