Fault in international cables: Alternative arrangements made for internet services





ISLAMABAD: In the wake of a fault in one of the international cables landing in Pakistan, alternative arrangements to provide uninterrupted internet services to the users have been made by relevant service providers through obtaining additional bandwidth.

The Trans World Associates (TWA) has earlier communicated service degradation on the international connectivity towards Europe on SMW5 cable system due to a subsea fault near Abu Talat, Egypt. Work is under way to rectify the fault. However, it may take some time until the fault is removed completely. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is monitoring the situation and will continue to update on it.