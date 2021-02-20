close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 20, 2021

Verification of cops credentials ordered

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 20, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities have asked all the regional and district police officers to check and verify the degrees and other educational documents of the policemen across KP.

An official said the KP police authorities on Friday issued a circular to all the officers to check the documents of the policemen in respective areas. They were directed to submit report to the CPO in this regard within one month.

Latest News

More From Peshawar