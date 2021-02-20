Four killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four people were killed in separate incidents in the district on Friday, police and hospital sources said.

In the limit of Parova Police Station, a Datsun pickup (BUC 300), loaded with cattle, collided with a truck (8346-DIK), leaving 15 people injured, two of them critically.

Later, the two critically injured persons succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Separately, a youth identified as Muhammad Hashim was hit by a speedy passenger wagon on the Bannu Road and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, an old man was killed with a sharp-edged weapon in the limit of University Police Station in Basti Balochan Wali village.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Hameed, who was killed inside his home by intruders, as per the police report.