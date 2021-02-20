DEA seeks private school teachers’ services for survey

LAHORE:District Education Authority (DEA) CEO held a meeting with private schools’ owners here Friday in which discussion was held on provision of manpower by private school owners for Khushhali Survey (Prosperity Survey).

The meeting chaired by DEA CEO Pervez Akhtar was attended by a number of owners of private schools. The private schools assured of cooperation to the government.

One of the participants told The News that it was a maiden meeting between DEA and low-cost private schools over the matter. He added the government needed workforce for the survey and since government schoolteachers had been protesting over non-academic duties the government decided to approach low-cost private schools.

digitised attendance: The Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched Digital Verification and Validation (DVV) system to offer an end-to-end digitalized attendance system and a comprehensive stipend disbursement solution. In the approval phase with NADRA for biometric integration, the project will benefit PSDF's over 100,000 students across Punjab. The DVV system will digitise students’ data by collecting, biometrically verifying and validating it against NADRA's database. It will also help integrate trainee profiles into PSDF's management information system, validate student attendance, and monitor distribution of training resources.