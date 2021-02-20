Minister orders removal of encroachments

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Maal (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari All directed the in-charges of Panahgahs to remove all illegal parking lots and encroachments outside Panahgahs. He gave these directives while chairing a meeting of in-charges of Panahgahs at his office here Friday. Director Programmes Punjab SW&BM Department Irfan Gondal apprised the meeting of the initiatives taken for provision of services at Panahgahs. It was decided that IG, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners concerned would be contacted for removing illegal parking and encroachments.