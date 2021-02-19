Gilani discusses Senate election strategy with Bilawal, Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani Thursday held telephonic discussions with his party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman about the upcoming Senate elections strategy. The PPP chairman said the govt was afraid of candidature of Gilani for unknown reasons, and it had resorted to conspiracies to flee from the contest between democratic forces and the ‘selected puppets’. Bilawal congratulated Gilani on acceptance of his nomination papers for general Senate seat. Separately, Yusuf Raza Gilani called PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed strategy for the Senate election.