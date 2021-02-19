Malik urges FATF to remove Pakistan from ‘grey list’

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman Abdul Rehman Malik Thursday wrote a letter to Financial Action Task Force President Dr Marcus Pleyer, pleading him to remove Pakistan from FATF’s grey list and take action against India for money laundering and terror financing. Senator Abdul Rehman Malik made the letter public while addressing a press conference and said it was a discriminatory treatment with Pakistan as compared to India for not proceeding against it despite evidence. “There is irrefutable evidence against India's involvement in money laundering and terror financing but unlike Pakistan, the FATF chose not to take action against it,” he said.