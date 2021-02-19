Citizens asked to restrain from kite flying

Islamabad : Inspector General Islamabad police on Thursday appealed citizens to cooperate with police against kite flying and made the life of citizen secure.

Islamabad Police has started a massive campaign against kite flying and selling in the capital.

Following the orders of the IGP, DIG Operations Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar had directed all zonal officers to start a massive campaign against kite flying and the those shopkeepers selling kites with metal strings.

The police said that kite flying was a dangerous and can ruin someone's precious life. “Many youngsters had lost their lives by falling from rooftops while flying kites, the DIG said.”

Police also advised the citizens to avoid kite flying/selling as section 144 has also been imposed by the district administration and also guide their children to stay away from this harmful play.

Parents were asked to keep eye on their children and stopped them from this dangerous practice.

“It was the responsibility of the masses to be vigilant and keep eyes around and if anyone involved in this crime, police should be approach and informed” police spokesperson said.

He said precious life can be saved through cooperation of masses in this regard. "Islamabad Police is taking every possible step to save the lives and property of its citizens", he added.