Every citizen has a right to quality education. In Balochistan’s Tump, however, residents are deprived of this basic right. Public schools in Tump have been facing the problem of ghost teachers for many years now. There are many ‘teachers’ who haven’t visited these government schools even once. But these people are enjoying monthly salaries without doing anything.

The Balochistan government hasn’t paid any attention to the province’s rural areas. The higher authorities must take appropriate steps to strengthen Balochistan’s education sector and ensure that every person has access to quality education.

Saira Muhammad Rafiq

Turbat