Chinese New Year celebration at TME

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME) & Millennium Confucius Classroom MCC marks the virtual Chinese New Year Celebration ‘The Year of Ox’ & 70th anniversary of Pakistan China Diplomatic relations together with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Nong Rong and Cultural Counsellor Zhang Heqing at TME, One World Campus, E-11/4, says a press release.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq Founder & CEO Millennium Confucius Classroom, Sabina Zakir, Director Schools, Community & Outreach and Mona Kanwal, Manager Chinese Language Department formally greeted the Ambassador Nong Rong along with the Cultural counsellor Zhang Heqing on the virtual Chinese new year celebration.

The ceremony started with the national anthems of both countries followed by a speech by Millennial Sukhen Fatima who expressed the steadfast relationship of Pakistan and China through a letter. Millennials from One World Campus dressed up in alluring Chinese Cultural attire embellished with gold ornaments danced on the Chinese song. Later the Millennials presented Chinese folk song performance on Jasmine Flower which mesmerised the audience with their melodious voice.

Speaking to The Millennium Education leadership, faculty and students, Nong Rong highlighted the importance of Chinese New Year commonly known as Spring Festival.

Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq, CEO, TME, said that Chinese Cultural exchange programs and people-to-people exchange is the key to strengthening the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China. Over the past 70 years our two countries have developed all weather friendship and conducted multi-dimensional cooperation.