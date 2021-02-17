CDA to install 1500 trash containers for cleanliness

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started placing 100 large trash containers and 500 small containers for maintaining cleanliness in Islamabad while one thousand dust bins were also being prepared for the purpose.

These dust bins for garbage will be installed in commercial areas and markets of the city within a week.

Tenders have also been issued for cleanliness in rural areas which will be opened on March 1. Citizens can lodge grievances on 1334 while WhatsApp number 0335-5001213 will also be available for addressal of grievances.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, Director Sanitation Sardar Khan Zmarai said that on the special directives of CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, 100 large containers and 500 small containers have been installed in the federal capital for maintaining cleanliness.

He said that one thousand dust bins are also being installed in commercial areas and markets in Islamabad for garbage collection which will be installed within a week.