Swat Media Colony foundation to be laid on 18th

MINGORA: Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali while lauding the services of journalists of Swat district and Malakand division for the restoration of peace in the region has said that, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to resolving the issues of the mediapersons.

Talking to a delegation of Swat Press Club here at Shamozai area of Swat, Dr Amjad Ali said he along with other provincial ministers would lay the foundation stone for Media Colony at Dangram area on February 18, which was the long-awaited demand of the Swat Press Club members.

“We are committed to resolving all issues of the journalists and will provide relief to the journalists of the region. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan believe in the freedom of the media and acknowledge its role in democracy”, he said.

The minister said media colonies would be established in various parts of the province to provide relief to the journalists.

He maintained that the people of Pakistan had voted for the PTI to bring about a change in the lives of the masses and the government was taking steps to fulfill all the pledges made to the people. The minister urged the journalist community to raise voice for the helpless and needy people.

Swat Press Club Chairman Mahboob Ali Yousafzai, Vice- Chairman Ghafoor Khan Adil, and President of the Swat Electronic Media Association Shahzad Alam thanked Dr Amjad Ali for taking steps for the Media Colony in Swat.