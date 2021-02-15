32-kanal state land retrieved

LAHORE : The police Sunday retrieved 32-kanal state land worth billions of rupees from grabbers in a successful operation in the Sadhoki area of Kahna.

The operation was conducted under supervision of SP Model Town division Dost Muhammad whereas related departments participated in the operation.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said there was no space for land grabbers and qabza mafia in the city. A special Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell has been set up and a Helpline 1242 established at CCPO office to redress the grievances of citizens affected by land-grabbers.