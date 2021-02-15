Nigeria protesters released on bail

LAGOS: A court has released on bail a group of protesters arrested in Lagos for trying to hold a rally demanding justice for victims of police violence, one of their lawyers said on Sunday.

"All 40 protesters have been granted bail and released yesterday evening," the lawyer, Akeem Fadun, told AFP.

The protesters were ordered to pay 100,000 naira (215 euros, $260) as bail, but remain under investigation for "breach of the peace" and "violating Covid-19 guidelines", he said.

Activists of the #EndSARS protest movement, named after the SARS police force accused of abuses, had called for new protests on Saturday after a judicial panel authorised the reopening of the city’s giant Lekki tollgate, where security forces shot at protesters in October.

Last year’s mostly youth-led #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance brought Africa’s largest city to a standstill in October in a campaign that won backing from many high-profile celebrities.

Even US pop star Rihanna got involved, tweeting: "Peaceful protest is a human right!! #Endsars".