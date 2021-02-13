University asked to vacate college building

PESHAWAR: District administration and Higher Education Department have asked the management of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan to vacate the college building by February 16.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan.

The meeting was also attended by Director Higher Education Zahoorul Haq, Additional Director Khurshed Khan, Deputy Director Nisar Khan, Prof Manzoor Ali, chief proctor Mardan College Prof Husnur Rahman and Mohammad Nawaz.

The meeting discussed the matter in detail and directed the university administration to vacate the building. The staff and students of the college lauded the decision.