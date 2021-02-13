3 projects approved for Hazara police, says official

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given approval of three major projects for the Hazara police in order to make its policing more effective and vibrant, a senior official said on Friday.

“The chief minister had given the approval of the police force deployment for the newly created Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts and the recruiting process will begin soon,” Mir Waiz Niaz, the deputy inspector general of police, told reporters.

The DIG, who visited Mansehra for the first time since assuming his office earlier this month, said that the chief minister also gave the approval of enhancing the Haripur police’s existing strength and traffic wardens for the entire Hazara.

“The traffic wardens would ensure a smooth traffic flow on the Karakoram Highway and rest of the arteries in the Hazara as roads are congested because of which the traffic is one of the major issues here,” said Niaz.

He said the police would also launch a crackdown against car lifters and streets and other crimes and to achieve better results, hoteliers of the area would also be taken onboard.

The official said murders were also being reported in the area and he would also bring some major reforms to tackle the crime.

The DIG also delivered a lecture at Hazara University about the crime and police reforms.

He also addressed a police Darbar, where policemen and officers raised various issues.

“Our prime objective is to protect the lives and property of citizens and if we achieve our task, we will get its true reward here and the hereafter,” said Niaz.