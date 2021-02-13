Broadsheet probe body: IHC dismisses plea against Justice Azmat’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected a petition filed against the appointment of retired Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed as the chairman of the Broadsheet Commission.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition against the appointment filed by citizen Saleemullah Khan. The petitioner's counsel objected to the hearing by the chief justice and requested for a change of bench, to which Justice Minallah said, "Yes, you have objected to every bench."

After listening to arguments against the bench, the verdict was reserved and later pronounced. A four-page-long ruling was issued, authored by Justice Minallah. According to the ruling, the petitioner did not give arguments despite being given an opportunity by the court, therefore the petition was dismissed as inadmissible.

The petitioner had sought removal of Justice Saeed from the commission. The petitioner had taken the stance that Justice Saeed has served as Deputy Prosecutor General in NAB, and his appointment as head of the Broadsheet Inquiry Commission is a conflict of interest. He had also made the plea that no retired judge can be appointed to any post for two years after retirement.