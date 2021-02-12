IHC attack Contempt notices served on three more lawyers

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued contempt of court notices to three more lawyers for their contemptuous acts during a recent attack on the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Those served notices include Bushra Raja Chishti (Bushra Saleem) Advocate, Mudassar Rizwan Advocate and Zill-e-Huma Advocate.

These names are in addition to the following lawyers, who have already been issued contempt notices on 9th and 10th February.

A total of 32 lawyers who have been issued notices include Ahsan Majeed Gujjar, Arbab Ayub Gujjar, Faisal Jadoon, Farzana Mughal, Hamad Dar, Naseer Kayani, Nazia Abbasi, Raja Zahid, Shaista Tabbasum, Yasmin Rashid Sindhu, Kulsoom Rafique, Kamran Yousafzai, Hafiz Malik Mazhar Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Raja Amjad Advocate, Raja Furrukh Advocate, Tasadduq Hanif, Akhtar Hussain, Asad Ullah Khan, Khalid Mehmood Khan, Muhammad Asif Gujjar, Muhammad Rustam Malik, Muhammad Shoaib Chaudhry, Muhammad Umer, Naveed Hayat Malik, Nusrat Parveen, Saif ul Islam Sindhu, Shehla Shan Abbasi and Zafar Khokhar Advocate.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) Thursday said it stood with the legal fraternity Islamabad Bar and strongly condemned what it called the brutality of CDA and the FIR registered against innocent lawyers and misbehavior with the lawyers’ families. The council demanded withdrawal of false FIRs and release of innocent lawyers. The lawyers will observe a full day strike on Friday (today).