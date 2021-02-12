100 youths of Kurram, Orakzai complete skill training

PESHAWAR: One hundred youths from Kurram and Orakzai tribal districts were given certificates and tools after completion of a three-month skill training in various trades at the SRSP’s Human Resource Development Centre in Hayatabad on Thursday.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Excise and Taxation Ghazan Jamal distributed the certificates among the youth at a ceremony. Representatives of UNDP and Islamic Relief Pakistan were also present on the occasion. The project is part of the government initiatives to revive livelihoods of population in the merged districts

The UNDP, with financial assistance from the government of Japan, Sarhad Rural Support Programme and Islamic Relief Pakistan, engaged in a partnership to contribute to the government’s objectives.

Under the project titled “Stabilisation through Inclusive Livelihoods in Tribal District Kurram of KP”, more than 700 youths belonging to various tribal districts have been provided training thus far.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghazan Jamal said the government was taking various steps to provide employment to youths.

“The government is going to establish industrial zones where skilled youths will be provided jobs,” he said.

He also urged the youth to take advantage of the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, KP Skill Development Fund and KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company initiatives.

“I appreciate the UNDP, government of Japan, SRSP and IRP for their cooperation to supplement the government’s efforts to facilitate the people of the merged districts.

UNDP representative Abdul Haseeb (national technical specialist), while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of skills enhancement initiatives and encouraged the trainees to avail employment opportunities.

SRSP representative Syed Aftab Ahmad (programme manager operations) appreciated the role and support of the government and law-enforcement agencies in restoring peace in the region.

Aamir Khaliq, one of the trainees from Kurram, thanked the UNDP, the governments of Pakistan and Japan, SRSP and IRP for organising the training courses.