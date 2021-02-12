MoU signed for supporting parliamentary body on CPEC

ISLAMABAD: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Assembly of Pakistan and the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan Office at the Parliament House on Thursday for cooperation and supporting the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC. The MoU was signed by Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain and Country Director FES Dr Jochen Hippler.

While witnessing the MoU signing ceremony, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Arbab Shair Ali said that the CPEC would prove a vital factor for the socio-economic development of the country. He said the CPEC would amplify employment opportunities and would bring regional prosperity.

He also mentioned that this MoU would be for the inclusion of all stakeholders to expedite the CPEC-related projects in the best interest of the country. He remarked that the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC would take all stakeholders on board to enhance the efficacy of the CPEC-related projects across the country.

Dr Jochen Hippler, Country Director FES, appreciated the importance of CPEC. He also expressed his gratitude to the Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC for signing this MoU.