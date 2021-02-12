close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
ITP introduces online system for driving licence

National

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has introduced an online appointment facility for those who want to visit traffic office to attain driving licence or get its renewal. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, ITP has launched an online appointment system to facilitate those wanting renewal and issuance of driving licence. The decision is taken to reduce congestion at the ITP headquarters as well as to save precious time of the citizen.

