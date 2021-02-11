PMC asks students to report alleged anomalies in admissions

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has asked students to report the alleged anomalies in the medical and dental college admissions with evidence. According to a spokesman for the PMC, there are reports of gross violation of the admission process and the PMC Admission Regulations 2020-2021, so the culpable colleges will be dealt with strictly. The students and parents can report such violations directly to the PMC at [email protected] with the proof for strict action.