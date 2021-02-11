close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Web Desk
February 11, 2021

PMC asks students to report alleged anomalies in admissions

Top Story

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has asked students to report the alleged anomalies in the medical and dental college admissions with evidence. According to a spokesman for the PMC, there are reports of gross violation of the admission process and the PMC Admission Regulations 2020-2021, so the culpable colleges will be dealt with strictly. The students and parents can report such violations directly to the PMC at [email protected] with the proof for strict action.

