Traders protest against food dept in Swat

MINGORA: The business community on Wednesday staged a protest against the officials of Food and other departments.

Led by Dr Khalid Mahmood, the protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed slogans against the food and other departments.

Former Nazim Dr Khalid Mahmood Khalid and other businessmen addressed the demonstration.

The speakers said that in Mingora Bazaar, a series of ‘cruel checks’ and fines were being carried out by various departments which were not acceptable to them in any case.

They said that the administration should give the authority to check in Mingora Bazaar to a department, adding, the economic massacre of the business community must be stopped. They said that the bullying tax of Halal Food Authority was unacceptable.