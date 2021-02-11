TPL wins Ninth award at 10th Annual CSR Summit

KARACHI: TPL, Pakistan’s leading technology driven conglomerate, won nine awards at the ‘10th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2021’, held at a local hotel in Karachi.

The prestigious national award event is the first and only platform in Pakistan registered with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan). The investment holding company, TPL, along with its subsidiaries, TPL Properties Ltd. and TPL Insurance Ltd., were awarded for their contribution in the following categories:

TPL Corp Ltd. for Culture/Art and Music, Sustainability Initiatives and Business Practices, TPL Properties Ltd. for Women Empowerment, Social and Community Impact and TPL Insurance Ltd. for Reporting and Transparency, Stakeholder / Employee Engagement and Responsible Investment

It is evident that TPL holds a strong CSR footprint in Pakistan and has, over the years, proactively integrated Sustainability into their decision making process.Present at the award ceremony from TPL were, Muhammad Aminuddin, CEO, TPL Insurance, Rahim Kazani, COO, TPL Properties and Danish Qazi, Group General Counsel, Legal, TPL Corp.****