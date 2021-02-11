MQM to raise issue of HEC’s four-year graduation policy

In its campaign against the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) decision to abolish the two-year bachelor’s and master’s programmes, a Karachi University Teachers Society (Kuts) delegation met Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday to seek the party’s support in raising the issue.

Headed by its president Prof Dr Shah Ali Ul Qader, the Kuts delegation informed the MQM leaders that the HEC’s decision to abolish the two-year degree programmes is tantamount to playing with the future of students.

“It will affect over 100,000 students every year,” Qader pointed out. He demanded that the HEC’s two-year degree programmes should be reinstated because tens of thousands of students will be unable to complete four-year degree programmes.

Siddiqui assured the Kuts leaders that the party will raise the issue at every forum. MQM deputy conveyor Wasim Akhtar and other leaders also attended the meeting that was held at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters. Dr Mohsin Ali, Prof Basit Ansari and Sindh Professors & Lecturers Association Action Committee leader Prof Naeem Khalid were part of the Kuts delegation.