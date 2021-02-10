Notices to schools for refusing vaccination

LAHORE:District Education Authority (DEA), Lahore, Monday issued show-cause notices to four private schools for refusing to vaccinate their students against typhoid. These show-cause and hearing notices had been issued to schools situated in the Badami Bagh area under the Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotions & Regulation) Ordinance 1984 (Amended by Act of 2015 and 2017) for February 11. As per the notices, the schools administration had refused to vaccinate the students against typhoid. The schools management has been summoned on February 11 (tomorrow) to submit written replies and explain their position.