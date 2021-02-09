NBP deploys Rapid-7 TEM with Mutex Systems to prevent Cyber risks

Karachi : In view of the on-going COVID-19 related global emergencies and the increasing pace of digitalization, the notions of ‘ proactive risk management’ and ‘attack kill chain’ have become increasingly pertinent and critical.

An agile enterprise IT is exposed to cyber risk, adversarial attacks and similar exposures resulting from the dynamic nature of the underlying critical infrastructure and services the organization has to offer to its internal and external customers.

This constant change poses challenges for security professionals in understanding and assessing the level of risk their organization is exposed to at any given moment. NBP recently went live with Rapid7 - Threat and Exposure Management (TEM) solution which enables the bank to be on-point with cybersecurity validation, testing, remediation and response enabling a proactive stance when it comes to cybersecurity.

Team NBP and Team Mutex at the go-Live event with Mr. Syed Alay Raza EVP/CISO National bank of Pakistan Mr. Amin Manji SEVP/CTO National Bank of Pakistan on the event remarked that “The Bank has a phenomenal team commendably supported by our partners that enable us to continuously enhance and strengthen our cyber security posture with reliability, scalability and agility offering our customers a secure digital experience.”*****