Haripur hospital to get category-A status soon

HARIPUR: The District Headquarters Hospital would be upgraded to category-A by the end of the current month, an official said on Sunday.

“The bedding capacity would also increase to 350 from the existing 210 beds, with the required strength of doctors, specialists, paramedics, and allied staff and the budget,” Medical Superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital Dr Mohsin Raza Turabi told reporters after inaugurating the 10 electronic beds facility at the hospital. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local government Yousuf Ayub Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.

He said the provincial government provided the electronic beds for the ICU ward of the DHQ Hospital and each of the beds cost Rs2.5 million and were earlier available in a very few known private healthcare facilities of the country.

He said the provision of electronic beds was a reward for the best management of Covid-19 patients during the pandemic by the hospital management and staff.

He said that with the efforts of provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan, the DHQ hospital, Haripur, was incorporated among the six hospitals of the KP province that were being revamped with the provision of modern equipment, bedding, and required staff.

Under the revamping project, the MS said, the facility would get a burn unit, CT Scan machine, a state-of-the-art laboratory, and other modern equipment that was either short or needed to be replaced.