Get to know all about carpets

Islamabad: The Asian Study Group, Islamabad is organizing a session on understanding and appreciating the rich carpet-weaving traditions of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran on Saturday February13th. This is an opportunity not to be missed for the uninitiated and for the ones who think they know it all!

Can you tell a Bokhara from a Chobi? Why is the knot density so important? What is the symbolism behind the intriguing patterns? What are the points to look for when buying a carpet?

Expert on the subject and a professional in the field, Ashok Kumar will share his expertise on the complexities of the art of carpet weaving and purchasing.

This open-air event will take place in the garden of a private residence. All COVID-19 SOPs will be strictly observed.